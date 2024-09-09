Asaduzzaman, Dipu Moni, Arafat sued

Former ministers Asaduzzaman Khan and Dipu Moni, and former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat were sued in a case filed over the death of Jagannath University (JnU) student Ikramul Haque Sajid during the recent mass protests.

The victim's father filed the case with Kafrul Police Station on Saturday, naming 73 individuals as accused.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, former director general of Rapid Action Battalion Harun-ur-Rashid and former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, along with other Awami League leaders and activists, have been accused in the case.

According to the first information report, Sajid was shot in an attack by AL members during a mass protest in Mirpur-10 on August 4.

He passed away while receiving treatment at the intensive care unit of the CMH on August 14.