Asad Alam Siam new foreign secretary

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Asad Alam Siam has been appointed the new foreign secretary.

The ministry of foreign affairs issued a circular toward this end yesterday.

"Asad Alam Sima will join the office on Friday," a foreign ministry official said.

On May 22, Jashim Uddin stepped down from the post of foreign secretary following a social media campaign against him, which had created a sense of unease within the ministry, with some officials reportedly also aggrieved by him, ministry sources said.

Jashim, who has been on a 45-day leave, is likely to be appointed an ambassador to a North American country, said sources but could not confirm the country.

Meanwhile, Ruhul Alam Siddique, former ambassador to Pakistan, was made acting foreign secretary.

He goes on retirement today after handing over responsibility to Asad Alam Siam, foreign ministry sources said.

Asad Alam, who was appointed ambassador to the US on December 5, 2024, served as ambassador to Austria.