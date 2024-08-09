Artists repair damaged Zainul sculpture

A group of artists repaired the damaged sculpture of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin at Mymensingh city's Zainul Park area yesterday.

They worked for four hours and repaired the damaged sculpture, said Mohammad Rajon, president of Mymensingh Bibhagio Charushilpi Parshad.

Artistes Joyanto Kumar Talukder Shibu, Hossain Farook, Hasan Masud, Gautom Kumar Debnath, and Biswajit Karmakar Tapu took part in the repair work, said Rajon.

Various others social and cultural activists like poet Ali Yusuf, Rezaul Karim Aslam, Gokul Chandra Basak, Joyeta Orpa, Surya Khan, Moinuddin Jhunu, Nahrin Ahmed, Priyo Ranjan Das, Sirajum Monira and Sunandita Biswas, were also present during the repair work.

The artists also demanded reinstallation of the 144-year-old Venus statue in front of Shashi Lodge in the city.