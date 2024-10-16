Artisans showcase their skills at centuries-old 'Laxmi Haat'

The centuries-old Laxmi Haat in Barisal's Hatkhola area has once again drawn idol makers from across Barisal division, as well as from Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Gopalganj. This traditional market, which began on Monday, will continue until Wednesday, offering a wide range of Laxmi idols for sale.

According to the idol makers, there are around 1,500 Laxmi idols available at the market this year. Craftsmen from Barisal's Kalashkathi and Madhabpasha, Jhalakati's Himanandkathi, as well as artisans from Madaripur, Shariatpur, and Gopalganj, have brought their creations to sell at the event.

Suman Pal, an idol maker from Himanandkathi, said he brought 300 idols to the fair, with prices ranging from Tk 100 to Tk 2,500. "Straw idols are a bit more expensive due to the intricate work, while molded idols are quicker to produce and more affordable," he explained.

However, many idol makers expressed concerns about the low sales this year.

Biresh Paul from Madhabpasha said, "Sales have been slow this time. We might face losses if the situation doesn't improve."

Gopal Pal, who traveled from Charkaua in Barisal city, brought "Lakshmi Soras" from Kailara village in Shariatpur. Each "Sora" is priced at Tk 150. Alongside the sale of idols, the market offers various worship items like Lakshmi Ghats, clay lamps, and other puja essentials.

Shikha Roy, a resident of Ward-23 in Barisal, visited the market to purchase her first Laxmi idol. "I came from Dhaka for this. It's my first time performing the Laxmi Puja, so I wanted to buy the idol from this historic market."

Dhananjay Dey, a local from Bazar Road, purchased a Laxmi idol for Tk 300.

"My father, Jagannath Dey, who is an artist, used to carefully select the idols himself, but due to his age, I had to come in his place," he said.

Despite the rich history of the market, many vendors noted the disappointing turnout. "The number of buyers is significantly lower this year," said Dhananjay.

Mrinal Kanti Saha, president of the Hatkhola Temple Committee, noted the deep historical roots of the fair.

"Hatkhola is over 200 years old, and the Laxmi Haat has been held here for centuries. Hundreds of people come to buy various items, from banana trees to coconuts and betel nuts for the puja. The fair typically lasts for three days, but this year, the turnout has been lower than expected, and many vendors are worried about facing losses.