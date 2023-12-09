Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:59 AM

Bangladesh
Zainul Abedin's birth anniv

Art exhibition ends in M'singh

Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Dec 9, 2023 12:59 AM

A three-day art exhibition marking the 109th birth anniversary of Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin concluded in Mymensingh on Thursday evening.

Mymensingh Bibhagiya Charushilpi Parshad organised the event titled "Eso Mili Shilper Jadute" at the city's Adian Museum auditorium.

The artworks of 64 eminent artists from eight countries -- including Bangladesh, Japan, Canada and Austria -- were displayed at the exhibition. A total of 15 artists were honoured for their best work on the concluding day.

Zainul was born in Mymensingh on December 29 in 1914.

