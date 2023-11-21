Arsonists getting orders on digital platforms: CTTC

Miscreants engaging in arson attacks and violence during the ongoing blockade and hartal are being instructed through encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Viber.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police revealed this after interrogating the arsonists who were arrested red-handed, and analysing other information.

"The arsonists were instructed to set fire to as many vehicles as possible and kill people," CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman, also a DMP additional commissioner, told reporters at his office in the capital's Minto Road yesterday.

The arsonists adopt different ways to set fire -- riding on the bus as a passenger in the back seat or setting fire on an abandoned or parked bus, he said.

"Earlier, the arsonists used to receive only Tk 10,000 for carrying out the subversive activities, but now the amount has doubled. In some cases, they are being offered greater financial benefits based on risk," he also said.

Meanwhile, police have also declared a Tk 20,000 bounty if anyone assists the law enforcers in arresting the arsonists.

Asaduzzaman said the arsonists are communicating through encrypted texting platforms like WhatsApp and Viber and holding online briefings.

"For this reason, it becomes a challenge for us to trace these small groups created in encrypted apps. But we have managed to arrest some, and efforts are underway to nab others," he added.

There were instructions to the miscreants on attacking police from the BNP rally's central stage on October 28, the CTTC chief said.

Meanwhile, the militant outfits were trying to re-organise in different formats, taking advantage of the ongoing political turmoil, Asaduzzaman also said, adding that the CTTC has managed to neutralise the militant activities.

"CTTC is dedicated to anti-militancy and anti-terrorism operations. Our drives and operations will continue, along with online and offline surveillance," he added.