Arson, vandalism: rights activists pledge support for victims

Human rights activists have pledged support for the victims of vandalism, particularly those from the Ahmadiyyacommunity in Panchagarh Sadar's Ahmadnagar, who were targeted during recent protests.

"We are here to stand by the affected. We urge the government to ensure the protection and rehabilitation of those affected by the violence, both before and after August 5," said Sara Hossain, a rights activist and lawyer.

She made these remarks during a visit to the area yesterday, accompanied by Adivasi Forum member Dipayan Khisa, Naripakkhya member Kamrun Nahar, Nagorik Uddog Chief Executive Zakir Hossain, and Dr Qazi Zahed Iqbal, reports from our Thakurgaon correspondent.

The violence, which included looting and arson, has left approximately 400 people homeless.

Shalshiri village, a neighbouring community, was also attacked, she added.

Mentioning that a section of people or a party always works against protecting the basic rights of the Ahmadiyya community, she asserted the necessity of restoring peace and security.

"We have to end the ongoing culture of attacking dissidents," she added.