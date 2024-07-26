Arson, vandalism: ‘Play your part to bring the culprits to justice’

PM urges people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits the Mirpur-10 metro rail station in the capital yesterday. The station was among two that were vandalised on July 19. The authorities said it will take at least a year to make the two stations operational again. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the people of the country must come forward to make sure that the perpetrators of the recent violence face trial and punishment.

"They [people] have to try the culprits. I am seeking justice from them," she said after visiting the vandalised metro rail station at Mirpur-10 in the morning.

Hasina said everyone involved in metro rail construction is now in tears after witnessing such destruction.

"Why did they do this? I am working tirelessly to improve the living standard of the people and I have done this. No one can deny it now."

She said the infrastructures that provided services, comfort, and convenience to the people have been destroyed.

The premier said the government had to overcome so many obstacles to construct the metro rail and the job was completed ahead of schedule.

The metrorail eased the suffering of the people who earlier had to spend hours in traffic jams, she said, adding that the metro rail and its services are of international standard.

"But what a grave scene of destruction I have seen here! It is unbelievable that people of this country can do this."

Hasina accused the BNP-Jamaat of taking the advantage of the students' quota reform protests to unleash destruction.

She said she has done everything over the last 15 years for the welfare and happiness of the people.

"Who are the beneficiaries of the development? It is the mass people of the country. Why is there so much anger about the metro rail? That is my question."

The premier said the government made highest efforts to convince the quota reform protesters that the matter was in court and the government was doing its best to get a result that would not disappoint them.

"But they did not agree to have patience till the delivery of the verdict by the apex court. They are pressing their demands still now. At first it was one-point demand but now it is eight-point demand."

Hasina said a situation was created to give the BNP-Jamaat the opportunity to carry out the mayhem.

"Who are the worst sufferers? I don't know how long it would take to restore the metro rail stations."

The PM inspected different parts of the station.

Senior officials of the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) briefed Hasina about the destruction and the plan to reopen the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara stations.

Some unidentified people went on a rampage at the two metro stations on July 18 during demonstrations by students demanding reform of the quota system in government jobs.

Metro rail services were suspended that day.