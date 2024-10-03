Arson Case: Fakhrul, Rizvi cleared of charges

A Dhaka court yesterday exempted eight individuals, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, from the charges in a case lodged over vandalising and torching a garbage truck of DSCC.

The others -- Jamaat leader Muhammad Shafikul Islam Masud, BNP leaders Saiful Alam Nirob, Azizul Bari Helal, Moazzem Hossain Babu, Qazi Rezaul Haque Babu, and Khandaker Enamul Haque Enam.

"The case was at the stage of testimony for long. No witnesses were turning up before the court to testify in the case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadur Rahman today [Wednesday] relieved the accused from the charges," said defence counsel Syed Joynul Abedin Mesbah.

DSCC staff Md Ainal filed the case on December 9, 2012. Police filed a charge sheet in the case on October 23, 2017.