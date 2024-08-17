Arriving passengers at Dhaka airport to face temperature screening for MPox

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) has started screening the temperatures of the arriving passengers in view of the global public health alert on Mpox issued by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"If required, passengers with symptoms will be sent to Kurmitola General Hospital, Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and Kuwait Maitree Hospital," said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, Executive Director, HSIA.

The Dhaka Airport authorities yesterday held a meeting amid WHO's global public health alert on Mpox.

Officials and representatives from Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, HSIA, various airlines, Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the Airport Health Department were present at the meeting.

Member Operations Air Commodore A F M Atiquzzaman chaired the meeting, while Group Captain Kamrul Islam; Sheikh Daud Adnan, Director, CDC, Directorate General of Health Services; Dr. Nasir Ahmed Khan, Senior Advisor, International Health Regulations; Dr ASM Alamgir, National Professional Officer, WHO, and airlines representatives were present, among others.

Decisions were made in the meeting for concerned stakeholders to remain alert and take responsibility in this situation.

The HSIA Health Department team has already established the setup to deal with the passengers with symptoms. It is providing leaflets and arrival health desks are being manned by doctors 24/7.

The CDC representatives highlighted protective measures like avoiding close contact with people who have been suspected of having or confirmed to have Mpox. They spoke about wearing a medical mask, avoiding skin-to-skin contact, using disposable gloves, and cleaning hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.

The airlines have also been told to remain vigilant and inform the Health Department promptly, should there be any passenger with symptoms.

Passengers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival are also requested to call 10655.

Typical symptoms for Mpox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, lack of energy, swollen lymph nodes, and skin rashes or lesions. Swelling of the lymph nodes is a distinctive feature of Mpox.