Arrests throughout the day

Cops arrested people with free rein in and around the city yesterday amid the rallies of BNP and Awami League.

At Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police were seen arresting those who came to receive treatment following clashes on Dhaka streets.

DMCH Director Brig Nazmul Haque said as many as 133 people were treated for injuries yesterday, and 38 had to be admitted.

But upon inspection, only three people (injured during clashes) could be found admitted to the hospital -- a policeman, a follower of Jamaat, and a third, whose identity could not be known immediately.

The rest had fled, presumably fearing arrest.

"I didn't beat anyone; I am just a bystander. Why are you taking me to prison?" cried a man while being loaded onto a police van from the hospital premises.

Another person with a bandaged head was also put into the van.

A hawker from Narayanganj, Rafiqul Islam, kept saying he was a hurt, innocent bystander while the cops loaded him into the van, while police claimed he was here for the BNP rally.

Meanwhile, at court, relatives waited to meet those who had been arrested the night before.

According to court records, around 844 people, mostly BNP men, were produced before the CMM court and sent to jail yesterday in some 62 regular cases and 19 GDs filed on different dates last year and this year. They were arrested just before the BNP's rally in the capital.

HOSPITAL TURNED INTO MAKESHIFT PRISON

While visiting the checkpoint set up in front of Aminbazar 20-bed hospital on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in the morning, this newspaper observed the facility has been turned into a makeshift detention centre as over 100 people, who police said failed to give satisfactory answers, were held there.

Dhaka district's additional police superintendent said they were doing this to prevent any kind of violence inside the city.

"They are not necessarily being arrested, just detained. Only those with cases against them are being arrested," he claimed.