Arrest warrants issued against Bashundhara chairman, MD

A Sylhet court yesterday issued arrest warrants against Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir, and four others in a case filed over breach of contract by former Sylhet bureau chief of Kaler Kantho.

Judge Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid of the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Sylhet issued the warrants after the accused failed to appear in court despite being summoned.

Plaintiff Ahmed Noor, former Sylhet bureau chief of Kaler Kantho -- a national daily under Bashundhara's East West Media Group -- filed the case on December 5 last year.

His lawyer, Emad Ullah Shahidul Islam, confirmed the information.

The other accused in the case are Kaler Kantho publisher Moynal Hossain Chowdhury, current editor Hasan Hafiz, former editor and cheque signatory Shahed Muhammad Ali, and former Bangladesh Pratidin editor Naem Nizam. The newspaper Kaler Kantho has also been named institutionally in the lawsuit.

According to the case statement, Ahmed Noor worked as a senior staff reporter and Sylhet bureau chief from the newspaper's inception until September 2021.

He claimed the company delayed paying his service benefits as per the Wage Board. In January 2024, they issued 10 cheques after agreeing to pay the dues. Of these, only two were honoured, while eight bounced, totalling Tk 601,824.

The court issued summons to the six individuals on the day the case was filed. Later, on December 31, Noor filed another case over the dishonoured cheques.

"I worked for the institution since the beginning, yet I had to file cases for my rightful dues. I will continue to fight to establish my right," said Noor.