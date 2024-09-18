Arrest narco ‘godfathers’

Home adviser asks DNC officials

Adviser to Home Affairs Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday directed the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) to strengthen its drive to arrest "godfathers" during its ongoing joint operation.

"Not only the carriers but also the top godfathers involved in illegal drug trading should be arrested. The ongoing joint operation should be strengthened and the daily progress reports (regarding the drive) should be provided," said the adviser.

The performance of the department will be evaluated based on the success in this regard, the adviser said.

Jahangir gave the directive at a views exchange meeting with senior officials of the DNC office at Segunbagicha.

Addressing DNC officials, Jahangir said the DNC officials have uniforms but no weapons.

"Therefore, it is necessary to provide DNC officials firearms for the sake of successful operation. Necessary steps will be taken in this regard," he said.

According to sources, the DNC officials have been demanding firearms for over the last couple of years to conduct operations, but they did not get the approval due to opposition from the law enforcers, especially from police earlier.

The home adviser during the meeting further asked the DNC officials to conduct operations with police in the areas where there is a possibility of attacks.

Jahangir Alam said the success of the government will not come if corruption is not curbed.

He urged the officials and employees of the DNC to stay away from bribery and corruption.

After the meeting DNC Director General Khandaker Mostafizur told The Daily Star that the government started a joint drive on September 4 comprising the members of the armed forces, BGB, Coast Guard, police, Rab, and Ansar, across the country.

But an anti-narcotic drive began on September 6 with a force comprising Police, BGB, DNC and coast guards, he said.