Arrest culprits, ensure justice

Workers yesterday demonstrated in Gazipur protesting the killing of a ready-made garment worker and demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

They held a rally in front of the Gazipur Deputy Commissioner's Office at 1:00pm to press home their demands. Hridoy, 19, a mechanic at the factory of Greenland Garments Ltd in Gazipur, was beaten to death on Saturday, said police.

Shafiul Alam, president of Gazipur unit of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, said, "The owner of Greenland Garments Ltd cannot escape responsibility for Hridoy's murder. We demand arrest of all those involved, within 24 hours, and maximum punishment for them. Hridoy's family must be compensated and the closed factory should be reopened quickly."

Nahidul Islam Nayan, president of the Sammilito Sramik Federation, called upon the government to ensure justice for Hridoy.