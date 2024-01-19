Bangladesh
STAFF CORRESPONDENT, Ctg
Fri Jan 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Around 900kg adulterated spices seized

STAFF CORRESPONDENT, Ctg
Fri Jan 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 12:00 AM

A mobile court yesterday sent one person to jail for a year for adding harmful substances to spice powders in the port city's Chaktai area.

Bachchu Mia, owner of Bachchu Mia Flour Mill at Miakhannagar, was also fined Tk 1 lakh under section 42 of Consumers' Rights Protection Act 2009.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The team, led by Executive Magistrate Protik Dutta of Chattogram District Administration, raided the mill and seized around 900kg of adulterated spice powders from their premises.

The law enforcers also found the owner and workers mixing low-quality husk, colour, powdered coal and wooden chips into the paprika and grinded turmeric.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিমান
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশ ভ্রমণ কঠিন হচ্ছে বিমানের কর্মীদের

এতদিন বিমানের বিভিন্ন বিভাগের কর্মীদের বিদেশ সফর অনুমোদনের ক্ষমতা ছিল সংশ্লিষ্ট বিভাগীয় প্রধানদের হাতে।

১৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি লগি-বৈঠার না, সভ্য মানুষের রাজনীতি করে: মঈন খান

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification