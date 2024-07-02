Around 800 tourists stuck in Sajek due to flash floods

Says head of local cottage owners' association

Around 800 tourists have been stuck in Sajek as incessant rains and flash floods snapped vehicular movement on the Baghaihat-Sajek road.

Besides, heavy vehicles have been stopped on the Rangamati-Khagrachhari road due to landslide and waterlogging.

Subarna Dev Barman, president of Sajek Cottage Owners' Association, said around 800 tourists of Sajek were stranded due to the halt in vehicular movement in Machlong area on the Baghaihat-Sajek road.

Communication came to a halt after flash foods inundated the road, he added.

Baghaichhari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shirin Akhter told The Daily Star that recent heavy rains have not caused any major landslides in Rangamati. But the majority of Baghaichhari's low-lying areas have been flooded by the onrush of water from upstream.

Many tourists have been stranded in Sajek due to the closure of traffic on the Baghaihat-Sajek road, she said, adding that there is nothing to do until the water recedes.

Meanwhile, Rangamati Roads and Highways Department Executive Engineer Subaj Chakma said vehicular movement on the Rangamati-Khagrachhari road was disrupted early today due to a minor landslide after heavy rains.

After 9:00am, local CNG-run auto-rickshaws are running, but movement of heavy vehicles are halted, he added.