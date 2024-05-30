Around 50pc power connections remain severed

Mahbubur Rahman, a Bangladeshi expatriate in Portugal, could not reach his family members in Bamna upazila of Barguna over phone even three days after Cyclone Remal lashed Bangladesh coast.

He contacted some relatives in Dhaka but they also failed to give him any update.

"I don't even know if my family members are alive or not. I am worried," Mahbubur told The Daily Star yesterday.

Bamna upazila is one of the areas most affected by the cyclone.

While nothing can be certain at this point, it is likely that Mahbubur's family members are passing days without electricity connections and hence could not get their cell phones charged.

Almost half of the total 1.14 lakh electricity connections in four upazilas of Patuakhali and eight upazilas of Barguna still remain severed since the cyclone, according to Rural Electrification Board in the districts.

The electricity demand in those two districts is now below 30MW, compared to the usual 65MW.

"So far, around 50 percent of electric lines have been restored. At least 18,600-kilometre of electric lines have been damaged. Of the 2,000 electric poles damaged, only 100 have been replaced till yesterday," said Tushar Kanti Mandal, general manager of Patuakhali REB.

Also, 168 transformers were destroyed in the cyclone, and only 20 have been commissioned so far, he added.

"Numerous trees and electric poles in the Sadar union were uprooted in the cyclone. Electric cables were seen scattered on the roads. Officials and locals were trying to clear the roads, while vehicular movement remained halted. There was no electricity in the area," said Munni Akhter, who returned from Bamna upazila after attending a relative's funeral.

"So far, 80 percent of total 67,000 customers got their connections back after at least 20 electric poles and cables at 43 spots were damaged in the cyclone," said Faruk Hossain, executive engineer of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd.

In Barishal, large areas across Hijla, Muladi and Mehendiganj upazilas are without electricity connections.

"Around 60 percent of total 4.70 lakh connections are restored," said Humayun Kabir, GM of REB-1, Barishal.

A similar situation persists in Manpura of Bhola.

In Bhola, 40,000 of the total 4.28 lakh customers are without electricity since the cyclone.

"Electric wires were torn at 5,000 spots in Pirojpur. At least 352 electric poles and 750 cross arms were damaged. Mathbaria upazila sustained the most damage," said Khairul Islam, assistant general manager (AGM-ENC) of Pirojpur Palli Bidyut Samity.

However, the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources yesterday claimed that 2.86 crore (around 93 percent) out of the total 3.07 crore subscribers under REB and WZPDCL got their connections restored by 6:00pm yesterday.

The ministry hoped for 95 percent of the connections to be restored by yesterday night.