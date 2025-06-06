Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Fri Jun 6, 2025 09:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 09:08 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Around 35,000 expected at National Eidgah's Eid congregation

Fri Jun 6, 2025 09:06 PM
Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 09:08 PM
Star Online Report
Fri Jun 6, 2025 09:06 PM Last update on: Fri Jun 6, 2025 09:08 PM
National Eidgah. Photo: Prabir Das/File

Nearly 35,000 worshippers are expected to gather at Dhaka's National Eidgah for the main Eid prayer, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has confirmed.

DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia said the grand congregation will begin at 7:30am on Eid day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

However, in the event of bad weather, prayers will be shifted to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8:00am.

Shahjahan said that comprehensive security and support measures have been taken, including space to accommodate up to 35,000 attendees, a special VIP block with capacity for 250 people, deployment of police, RAB, and other law enforcement agencies for maximum security, and facilities such as ablution stations, drinking water points, and proper sanitation.

Additionally, medical teams and ambulances will be on standby to provide emergency support.

To manage crowd flow, separate entry and exit points have been set up, he said, adding that female worshippers will have a designated prayer block and a separate entrance.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

জাতীয় ঈদগাহ ও বায়তুল মোকাররমে ঈদের জামাত অনুষ্ঠিত

সারাদেশে যথাযথ ধর্মীয় ভাবগাম্ভীর্য এবং আনন্দ-উদ্দীপনার মধ্য দিয়ে উদযাপিত হচ্ছে পবিত্র ঈদুল আজহা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

২০২৬ সালের এপ্রিলের প্রথমার্ধে নির্বাচন: প্রধান উপদেষ্টা

১৫ ঘণ্টা আগে