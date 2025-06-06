Around 35,000 expected at National Eidgah's Eid congregation

Nearly 35,000 worshippers are expected to gather at Dhaka's National Eidgah for the main Eid prayer, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has confirmed.

DSCC Administrator Md Shahjahan Mia said the grand congregation will begin at 7:30am on Eid day.

However, in the event of bad weather, prayers will be shifted to the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8:00am.

Shahjahan said that comprehensive security and support measures have been taken, including space to accommodate up to 35,000 attendees, a special VIP block with capacity for 250 people, deployment of police, RAB, and other law enforcement agencies for maximum security, and facilities such as ablution stations, drinking water points, and proper sanitation.

Additionally, medical teams and ambulances will be on standby to provide emergency support.

To manage crowd flow, separate entry and exit points have been set up, he said, adding that female worshippers will have a designated prayer block and a separate entrance.