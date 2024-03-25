Around 17,000 advance train tickets sold on first day

While most would expect the ticket counters at the capital’s Kamalapur railway station to be swarming with people trying to secure their journey home before Eid, yesterday’s reality was the exact opposite. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

On the first day of selling advance tickets for Eid journey, Bangladesh Railway sold around 17,000 of the available 3,30,000 tickets from 8:00am till 6:00pm yesterday.

BR, through Shohoz, its vendor for ticketing services, sold tickets online for April 3 yesterday as per previous announcement. Tickets for April 4 will be sold today.

Instead of standing in long queues, ticket-buyers were seen with their eyes-locked to their phones as the service had gone fully online. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

From last year, BR has been selling all advance tickets online to reduce public suffering.

"We got no complaint from passengers or any stakeholder regarding tickets sales today," said Mahbubur Rahman, chief commercial manager (east) of BR.

He, however, said the demand for tickets yesterday was relatively low being the first day of selling advance tickets.