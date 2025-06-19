Army yet to receive official instructions from govt regarding polls deployment

The Bangladesh Army said it has not yet received any official instructions from the government to assist in the upcoming election duties.

However, the force is prepared to act promptly if and when directed by the government.

"We have not received any formal instruction regarding election deployment yet. But the Bangladesh Army will carry out its responsibilities as per government orders," said Colonel Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, colonel staff at the Army Headquarters (MOD), during a press briefing held at the Dhaka Cantonment today.

The briefing focused on its recent nationwide operations, including anti-crime drives, Eid deployment, flood and disaster response, and law and order duties.

Over the past three weeks alone, the army recovered 56 illegal firearms and 990 rounds of ammunition, bringing the total (since August) to 9,667 firearms and 286,754 rounds of ammunition.

In the same period, 996 individuals involved in various criminal activities – including gang members, listed criminals, and drug traffickers – were arrested.

Since August, the army has arrested 15,262 suspects.

On May 27, the army captured listed terrorist Subrata Bain alias Fateh Ali and his close aide Molla Masud alias Abu Rasel Masud from Kushtia.

Based on intelligence from their interrogation, two of their associates – Shooter Arafat and Sharif – were arrested from Dhaka's Hatirjheel area.

Five foreign-made pistols, ten magazines, 53 rounds of ammunition, and a satellite phone were recovered.

In another simultaneous operation in Mohammadpur, the army arrested Farid Ahmed Babu alias Excel Babu along with three others. They are accused in multiple cases involving murder, abduction, extortion, and land grabbing.

On June 4, the army detained listed criminal Bunia Shoel and ten of his associates from Geneva Camp, Mohammadpur.

Shoel alone faces more than 30 criminal cases. A large amount of cash, sharp weapons, and drugs were also recovered.

In Cox's Bazar, Shahinur Rahman alias Shahin Dakat, wanted in over 20 cases, was arrested from the Matirkata area on June 5 along with two of his close aides.

A total of four weapons including an automatic firearm, ammunition, sharp weapons, and drugs were recovered.

A day later, on June 6, four criminals including Jahangir Kabir and Lifton were apprehended in Kushtia's Durbochar area. The operation yielded six foreign pistols, a long-barrel firearm, ten pistol magazines, and 119 rounds of ammunition.

The army conducted a two-week-long special operation before and after Eid-ul-Azha to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety during holiday travel. Troops were deployed at key highways, terminals, and transport hubs, where they monitored speeding, prevented overcharging, and tackled ticket black marketing.

As a result, Tk 35,26,233 was refunded to passengers overcharged in 1,255 vehicles.

Additionally, 151 individuals were arrested and nine stolen vehicles recovered.

Another 72 individuals were arrested over illegal toll collection and unauthorised installations. Authorities also seized Tk 14,57,000 during these drives.

Thanks to these interventions, the number of road accidents, deaths, and critical injuries during this Eid decreased by 30 to 40 percent compared to last year, according to army estimates.

The army arrested 452 drug dealers in the last three weeks, bringing the total to 5,476 since August. Seized drugs included yaba pills, phensedyl, cannabis, and illegal liquor.

On June 6, a raid in Savar's Luter Char area uncovered an illegal liquor factory disguised as a gas lighter manufacturing unit. Authorities seized 8 litres of liquor and raw materials, and the factory was shut down.

Following heavy rainfall in Anwara upazila, Chattogram, which damaged a key embankment, the army immediately mobilised to repair it alongside locals, preventing flooding. In flood-hit Habiganj, troops from the 17th Infantry Division distributed food to marooned residents on Eid day.

Acting on information from mobile courts, the army shut down a chocolate factory in Mirpur and imposed a Tk 7 lakh fine over food safety violations.

In industrial zones, the army helped ensure security and labour rights enforcement ahead of Eid. At a meeting on May 27, law enforcement and relevant authorities decided to ensure payment of wages and bonuses before the holidays.

The army continued its duties to maintain law and order in the Chattogram Hill Tracts and Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar. It also helped ensure security for foreign diplomats, missions, and during international events, such as the two recent football matches between Bangladesh and teams from Bhutan and Singapore held on June 4 and 10.

When asked about a recent incident in which a flag vendor was allegedly beaten by an army member during a football match, Col Shafiqul said, "It was an unfortunate and isolated event. We have since apologised to the individual and provided him with Tk 1 lakh in support to continue his business."

Regarding a report by the International Crisis Group that alleged Bangladesh security agencies were engaging with insurgent groups in the Rohingya camps, Col Shafiqul said, "We've seen the reports but do not have any further details to comment at this stage."

Reaffirming the army's commitment to safeguarding the country's sovereignty and public safety, Col Shafiqul said troops are currently deployed in 62 districts, working in coordination with the interim government, local administration, and law enforcement agencies.

"Bangladesh Army will take firm action against any activities threatening public safety, including mob violence or attempts to destabilise peace," he concluded.