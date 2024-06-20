Bangladesh
UNB, Savar
Thu Jun 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 12:48 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Army working for people’s welfare

Says outgoing army chief at farewell reception
UNB, Savar
Thu Jun 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 20, 2024 12:48 AM

Despite challenges, every member in Bangladesh Army is working for the welfare of the country, outgoing Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said yesterday.

He said this while attending his farewell reception at Savar Cantonment in the afternoon.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He further said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has modernised the Bangladesh Army.

Earlier, the army chief went to the Savar Cantonment and held a views-exchange meeting with the army personnel and inaugurated a mosque in the DOHS area and planted trees.

He was later given a farewell reception by the 9th Infantry Division.

He said this while attending his farewell reception at Savar Cantonment in the afternoon.

He further said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has modernised the Bangladesh Army.

Earlier, the army chief went to the Savar Cantonment and held a views-exchange meeting with the army personnel and inaugurated a mosque in the DOHS area and planted trees.

He was later given a farewell reception by the 9th Infantry Division.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ভারত সফর ২১ থেকে ২২ জুন

এটি ১৫ দিনেরও কম সময়ের মধ্যে ভারতের রাজধানীতে শেখ হাসিনার দ্বিতীয় সফর হবে।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রীর বাসার লিফটে কর্মকর্তাকে মারধরে আরেক কর্মকর্তা বরখাস্ত

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification