Army working for people’s welfare

Says outgoing army chief at farewell reception

Despite challenges, every member in Bangladesh Army is working for the welfare of the country, outgoing Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said yesterday.

He said this while attending his farewell reception at Savar Cantonment in the afternoon.

He further said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has modernised the Bangladesh Army.

Earlier, the army chief went to the Savar Cantonment and held a views-exchange meeting with the army personnel and inaugurated a mosque in the DOHS area and planted trees.

He was later given a farewell reception by the 9th Infantry Division.

