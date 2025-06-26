Army warns against mob violence, 1 held

3 Swechchhasebak Dal men get bail over assault on ex-CEC

Bangladesh Army has arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the mob-violence in front of the residence of former Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on June 22.

The arrested person was identified as Md Hanif and he was handed over to police after his arrest on June 23, reports BSS citing an ISPR press release yesterday.

"Bangladesh Army is committed to protecting law and order and it will continue all necessary action to check any repetition of mob-violence in the country," the release said.

The ISPR release said the army launched the drive against the perpetrators of mob-violence as the incident came to the knowledge of the army camp concerned. In continuation of the drive the army arrested one person on charge of his involvement with the violence.

Drive is going on to identify others involved in the incident and arrest them, the ISPR release said.

In another development, a Dhaka court yesterday granted bail to three Swechchhasebak Dal activists in a case filed over the mob attack on former CEC.

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah accepted bail petitions of Mohammad Hanif, 38, member secretary of the Uttara West thana unit, Mozammel Haque Dhali, an activist, and Mohammad Kaiyum, joint convener of the Uttara East thana unit of the pro-BNP organisation, court sources said.

Yesterday, Mozammel and Kaiyum surrendered before the court and sought bail, he added.

On June 22, a mob -- consisting mostly of local members of Swechchhasebak Dal, according to police -- gathered in front of the former CEC's residence and assaulted him. They later handed him over to the police.

A video of the assault went viral on social media.

Following the incident, Sajib Hasan, a sub-inspector of Uttara West Police Station, on Tuesday filed a case accusing six leaders and activists of the Swechchhasebak Dal and some 15 to 20 unidentified people.