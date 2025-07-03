Army vows legal action against personnel involved in enforced disappearances

The Army has said proper legal measures will be taken against any army personnel found involved in enforced disappearances.

"The matter is under investigation. If any army personnel are found involved in such incidents, appropriate legal action will be taken," said Col Shafiqul Islam, colonel staff of the Military Operations Directorate, during a press briefing at the Officers' Mess in Dhaka Cantonment this afternoon.

Shafiqul clarified that some army members are deputed to work at different agencies, which are not directly controlled by the army.

"Allegations have been raised against a few army personnel on deputation, and if investigations confirm their involvement, appropriate action will follow," he said.

About the families of victims, he expressed the army's willingness to provide assistance and protection to anyone seeking help.

The army's remark comes in the wake of a recent report by the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances.

The UN group urged Bangladesh to end widespread impunity related to enforced disappearances and called for genuine accountability from its military, law-enforcing, and intelligence agencies.

Regarding the upcoming national elections, Shafiqul said the army has not yet received any formal instructions from the Election Commission.

"However, we are fully prepared to assist in ensuring a free and fair election, if directed," he added.

On law and order, Shafiqul said that around 80 percent of firearms looted during the uprising last year have already been recovered, with the remainder expected to be retrieved before the elections.

On tackling juvenile gangs, he said the army has so far arrested over 400 gang members.

"We cannot be present in every alleyway, but we respond immediately when we receive information."

The army has pledged firm action against any activities that may trigger mob violence, public suffering, or damage to lives and property, said Shafiqul.

He emphasised the army's commitment to supporting the people and maintaining national stability.

"In light of the current situation, the army remains dedicated to protecting the country's sovereignty, ensuring the safety of lives and property, and safeguarding key national installations," he added.

Highlighting recent incidents, Shafiqul cited the mob attack on former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda in Uttara on June 22.

One suspect was arrested on June 23, though the key accused later secured anticipatory bail.

In Cumilla's Muradnagar, the army responded promptly to a widely shared video showing a brutal assault on a woman.

Working with local authorities, they brought the situation under control and arrested five individuals, including the main culprit and those involved in recording the incident.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure the victim's family's safety and dignity, he added.

Highlighting the army's role in maintaining law and order, Shafiqul said 562 individuals were arrested in the last two weeks during joint drives across Bangladesh.

Since August 2024, a total of 15,646 people have been detained, including listed criminals, teen gang members, drug dealers, and robbers.

In the same period, the army recovered 26 illegal firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition, bringing the total to 9,692 firearms and 286,854 rounds seized.

As part of its anti-narcotics campaign, the army arrested 45 suspected drug dealers in the last two weeks, with the total standing at 5,521.

Shafiqul added that the army conducted raids to curb food adulteration and smuggling, seizing contraband worth crores of taka and shutting down illegal operations.

In the Chittagong Hill Tracts, 23 "terrorists" were arrested, 13 firearms recovered, and a UPDF camp dismantled.

One soldier was injured in an operation in Rangamati.

In a separate incident, two Kuki National Army operatives were killed in a recent gunfight, with arms and documents recovered.

The operation is ongoing, he said, noting that the army treated 4,790 people injured in the July uprising, with 22 still under care.

Troops also ensured security during Ratha Yatra, or chariot procession of Jagannath Dev, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, and continue to support communal harmony and foreign mission safety.

In Bandarban, the army is assisting displaced Bawm community members to safely return home amid improved conditions, Shafiqul added.