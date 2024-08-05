Army urges all to comply with curfew rules

The Bangladesh Army has urged all to comply with the rules of curfew that has been extended for an indefinite period yesterday. It also sought everyone's cooperation in this regard.

The government yesterday took the decision which will apply to the capital and all other divisional cities, city corporations, district and upazila headquarters.

The curfew came into effect at 6:00pm yesterday.

According to a statement signed by Inter-Service Public Relations Director Lt Col Sami Ud Dowla Chowdhury, the army will play its role as mandated by the constitution and laws in ensuring the security of the people and protection of the important state infrastructures.

"The curfew has been imposed for an indefinite period considering the deterioration of the country's overall law and order," said ISPR statement yesterday.