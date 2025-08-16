Army seizes cache of arms, explosives in Rajshahi raid: ISPR

Three suspects detained in Boalia after month-long surveillance operation

Bangladesh Army recovered a large quantity of arms and explosives and detained three suspects during a special operation in Rajshahi's Boalia area early today.

The operation was carried out at Darikhorbona around 1:30am, following a month-long intelligence surveillance, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR) said in a press release today.

The detainees were identified as Montaserul Alam Anindo, Md Robin, and Md Faisal.

During the raid, the army seized two foreign revolvers with ammunition, one air gun, six locally made weapons, a military-grade binocular and optical scope, a foreign made dagger, advanced walkie-talkie sets, GPS devices, a taser gun, local and foreign cartridges, a large number of unused SIM cards, explosives-making materials, several computer sets, cash, local and foreign liquor, and nitrogen cartridges "which could be used in explosions and will be neutralised by the bomb disposal unit," the ISPR statement said.

"Relevant intelligence agencies have already begun detailed investigations, and the operation is still ongoing," it added.