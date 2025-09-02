Army to remain on mobile duty

Says home adviser; navy and air force to assist in polls security

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said the army, navy, and air force will be deployed to assist in ensuring security during the upcoming national election.

Speaking to reporters in Sylhet after a meeting with administration officials and law enforcement agencies, the adviser said 4,000 police personnel have already completed training, while another batch is undergoing training and a third will begin training soon.

He emphasised the role of Ansar in election duty, adding that their deployment at polling centres will be strengthened.

"The army will remain on mobile duty, while the navy, air force, and APBn members will provide support," he said.

On recent unrest in public universities, Jahangir said teachers are capable of resolving the issues through dialogue with students. He assured that the possibility of third-party instigation will be investigated.

He termed the attack on Gono Odhikar Parishad president Nurul Haque Nur "unfortunate" and wished him a speedy recovery.

Regarding border security, he said no weapons had been smuggled in recently, adding, "An ample amount of weapons looted after August 5 have been recovered, and efforts are ongoing to trace others. Anyone providing information will be rewarded."

On the ACC report about stone looting in Sylhet's Companiganj, the adviser said, "If the allegations are true, those responsible will face justice. If false, legal action will be taken against those within the ACC responsible for it."