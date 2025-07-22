Army to probe 'unwanted incident' during Milestone College rescue operation

As crowds ignored evacuation requests, confusion, verbal altercations led to unwanted incident, says ISPR

The Bangladesh Army has launched an investigation into an unwanted incident that occurred during the rescue operation following the Uttara plane crash, caused by a misunderstanding between on-duty army personnel, volunteers, and some overenthusiastic onlookers.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release issued today, necessary administrative actions will be taken against those found responsible after the probe.

On July 21, at approximately 1:18pm, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet used for training crashed into a school building within the Milestone College campus in Dhaka's Uttara Diabari area, killing and injuring several innocent civilians, including children.

Immediately after the crash, members of the Bangladesh Army from a nearby camp rushed to the scene and initiated rescue operations.

In coordination with the Fire Service and other agencies, efforts were made to ensure prompt medical assistance to the injured, according to the ISPR.

However, a large crowd of people gathered at the site, repeatedly hampering evacuation and rescue efforts.

Despite repeated requests from army personnel and volunteers from Milestone School, many refused to leave, making it difficult to move the injured in time and increasing the risk of further casualties, said ISPR.

Army personnel carried out the operation with the highest level of professionalism and dedication. Fourteen army members who took part in the rescue operations fell ill and are currently receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

As the crowd continued to ignore evacuation requests later in the afternoon, confusion and verbal altercations broke out, leading to an unwanted incident, the release said.

The ISPR release added that the Bangladesh Army remains committed to standing beside the people and performing its duties with utmost professionalism and responsibility.