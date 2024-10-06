Army needs reforms too

Say former officers at press briefing

Former army officers yesterday held a press conference and claimed that there was a culture of impunity prevailing within the disciplined forces and demanded reforms.

Gathering at the Eagle Hall of the Retired Army Officers' Welfare Association building, the officers spoke about the abuse faced by victims of enforced disappearance, secret detention cells, indiscriminate raids and detention, unjust job terminations, the lack of due process and democratic rights in court-martials, and the use of the army to serve political interests.

"Over 287 applications have been submitted to the Chief Adviser's Office by former army officers claiming that they have faced injustice while in service," said Brig Gen (retd) Mohammad Hasan Nasir, former director of Army Headquarters and a member of the national investigation commission which was formed after the 2009 BDR mutiny. "At least 30 more applications are still pending, which will all be duly submitted."

The speakers urged governments to stop using the army and its intelligence wings as a tool to serve political purposes.

Navy Commander (retd) Nesar Ahmed Julias said that army officers are routinely subjected to punishment without adequate proof just to serve political purposes.

"A due process must be followed to investigate accusations against army officers. But we have seen that officers have been pronounced guilty without adequate grounds, just to serve political interests. The government should review all such convictions, provide justice and rehabilitate such officers," he said.

"There is no process to appeal [against] the verdicts of court-martials. This must change," said Brig Gen (retd) Nasir.

Speakers said that the kinds of "black laws" that exist in the army are not present anywhere else.

Two former army officers described their ordeal within the army's secret detention cells, colloquially known as "Aynaghor".

"Every single general in the army knows where the Aynaghor are and how many there are. Why does the military operate these cells? Why have they never protested against these? Why did they not protest when I was forcibly detained? No matter what my crime is, you cannot forcibly make me disappear," said former Rab commanding officer Lt Col Hasinur Rahman. He was picked up and held illegally twice, once in 2011 and then on August 8, 2018. The second illegal detention lasted almost two years, and he was released on February 22, 2020.

Ambassador Captain (retd) Maroof Zaman said he was kept inside the cantonment and questioned how the army could be used for such purposes.

"When the entire bureaucracy is undergoing reforms, why is the army being spared? How many generals have been sacked so far for supporting and propping up the previous regime?" he asked.

Speakers also called for a reform in the intelligence agencies, saying that they are abusing their power.

Coordinators of the student movement Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah both thanked the retired army officers saying that they could remain on the streets against the autocratic regime because of the support of the army.

"We got confidence because of the meeting led by former army chief Iqbal Karim Bhuiyan in this complex on August 4," said Hasnat.

The speakers demanded an amendment to The Army Act, calling it a remnant of colonial times. They also demanded formation of a commission to investigate the BDR mutiny.