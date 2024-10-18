Army mobilisation to uphold peace during Prabarana Purnima: ISPR

Buddhists across the country, including in Dhaka, Chattogram, the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Cox's Bazar, and Ramu, are peacefully celebrating their second-largest religious festival, Prabarana Purnima, with the appropriate solemnity.

In honour of this occasion, week-long programmes have been organised in Buddhist villages and townships, said a press release by ISPR.

During the festival, the Bangladesh Army is on duty in both the CHT and the plains to ensure an atmosphere of peace, order, and harmony.

Earlier, on October 10, a delegation from the Bangladesh Buddhist Federation held a courtesy meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman at army headquarters.

During this meeting, the army chief pledged to provide financial and security assistance for the celebrations in the three hill districts for both Prabarana Purnima and the Kothin Chibor Dan events.