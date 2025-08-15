Army launches high-level probe into alleged violence against woman by senior officer: ISPR

Bangladesh Army has formed a high-level investigation board to look into an allegation of violence against a woman involving a senior army officer, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today.

In a statement, the ISPR said the allegation was made by the ex-wife of a former army officer, who had earlier been convicted in a sensational criminal case, dismissed from service, and is now serving a jail sentence.

The army said it was aware of the matter and had already initiated an investigation even before the allegation surfaced on social media.

"Considering the complainant's social standing and the sensitivity of the matter, necessary actions are being carried out cautiously in accordance with the Army Act," ISPR said.

It added that the accused senior officer had already been relieved of his duties and that "a high-level investigation board has been formed to ascertain the truth. Disciplinary action against the officer is currently under process."

The statement further clarified that, as per regulations, any member dismissed from the army is not entitled to medical care, government housing, or other benefits. "However, from a humanitarian point of view, the family was temporarily allowed to stay in a government residence in consideration of the former officer's child appearing in the SSC examination," it said.

The ISPR stressed that the Bangladesh Army is "committed to moral values and discipline" and "never condones such immoral and unethical activities." It also said all allegations against its members are investigated with utmost importance and, if proven, strict legal action is taken.