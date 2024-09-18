Army granted magistracy powers to help maintain law and order: home adviser

Cops who haven't reported back to duty will not be allowed to join, he says

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army have been granted magistracy powers to enhance public service and ensure law and order.

"The army has long been serving the people from the field. The people of Bangladesh will enjoy the benefits of magistracy power of the army," the adviser said during the closing parade of the 40th BCS (Ansar) Cadre Officers and the 25th Batch (Male) Recruit Sepoy Basic Training at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Safipur, Gazipur.

Addressing the shortage of law enforcement personnel, the adviser said, "The army is working to fulfil the gap created by manpower shortages in law enforcement agencies."

Responding to a reporter's query, the adviser said Bangladesh Army is a disciplined, people-friendly force, adding that "the general public faces no issues in communicating or cooperating with them".

Regarding absenteeism within the police force, Jahangir confirmed that legal and disciplinary actions would be taken against police members absent from their duties between August 1 and September 17.

"Those who have not yet reported back to work will not be allowed to rejoin," he said.

"The number of policemen who did not return to duty is very small. In fact, it is primarily those involved in various misdeeds who failed to report to work," he added.

According to the Police Headquarters (PHQ), a total of 187 police personnel were absent during this period.

The list includes one deputy inspector general, seven additional inspectors general, two superintendents of police, one additional SP, five assistant superintendents of police, five police inspectors, 14 sub-inspectors and sergeants, nine assistant sub-inspectors, seven nayeks, and 136 constables, the PHQ statement said.

Jahangir further emphasised the need for cooperation in identifying and bringing to justice police personnel involved in illegal activities.