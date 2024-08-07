Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Army goes thru major reshuffle

NTMC chief Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan relieved of service
Ziaul Ahsan

Bangladesh Army has made changes to some top-ranking posts, said an ISPR press release yesterday.

Maj Gen Ziaul Ahsan, director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC), has been relieved from service.

Maj Gen ASM Ridwanur Rahman has been appointed the DG of NTMC. Lt Gen Md Saiful Alam has been posted to the foreign ministry, reads the release.

Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim has been made chief of general staff of the army, Lt Gen Mujibur Rahman general officer commanding of the army training and doctrine command, and Lt Gen Ahmed Tabrez Shams Chowdhury quartermaster general.

Lt Gen Mohammad Shaheenul Haque has been made commandant of the National Defence College, the release added. 

