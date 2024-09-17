Army given magistracy power for 60 days

The government has decided to give magistracy power to the commissioned officers of the Bangladesh Army.

The order will come into effect immediately.

The public administration ministry issued a circular in this regard today following section 12 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. The circular was signed by Jeti Pru, senior assistant secretary of the public administration ministry.

The officers will act as executive magistrates across the country for the next 60 days.

The officials will be able to deal with Sections 64, 65, 83, 84, 86, 95 (2), 100, 105, 107, 109, 110, 126, 127, 128, 130, 133, and 142 of CrPC.

Lt Col Sami-Ud-Daula Chowdhury, director of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

"We have given the order and will work accordingly," he added.