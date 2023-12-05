Army gets unmanned combat aerial vehicles

In a first, the aviation unit of Bangladesh Army got unmanned combat aerial vehicles, also known as combat drone, said a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations yesterday.

A programme was held on the occasion at the aviation forward base in Patenga, Chattogram. Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed joined the programme as the chief guest.

These drones will make it possible to take instant decisions and observe any ongoing operations, said the press release.

Besides, the incorporation of unmanned combat aerial vehicle will enhance the army's operations as well as help maintain the sovereignty of the country, it added.