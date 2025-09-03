Army dismantles KNA training camp in Bandarban’s Ruma

The Bangladesh Army has dismantled a training camp of the Bawm Party, also known as Kuki National Army (KNA), in a remote border area of Ruma upazila in Bandarban during a month-long special operation.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) release issued today, the operation was carried out from July 25 to August 26 in the remote Reng Tlang area.

During the drive, an army patrol team located a training camp of the armed group in the uninhabited border zone and carried out a thorough search.

The release said the troops recovered wooden rifles used for training, sniper weapon ceiling, military belts, cartridge belts, pouches, uniforms, boots, blankets, walkie-talkie chargers, solar panels, rations, and various equipment.

Photo: ISPR

The army also took control of the group's training ground, firing range, trenches, and other tactical installations.

"The Bangladesh Army remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property of all communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts and will continue to carry out strict military operations against armed groups in the future," the ISPR said.