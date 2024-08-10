Army deployed in 58 dists

The Bangladesh Army has been deployed in 58 districts and set up 206 camps across the country to provide overall security to lives, properties, and important government installations.

Two teams of law enforcement agencies, led by the army, intercepted escaped prisoners from Jamalpur Central Jail and Chattogram Central Jail on Thursday and yesterday and recovered looted arms and ammunition kept in the jails, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday.

In addition to preventing multiple incidents of vandalism and looting in different areas of the country, the army thwarted an attack by miscreants on a temple in the Noakhali district to ensure the safety of minorities, the release said.

Additionally, army personnel have been deployed to provide security in the camps of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals located in Cox's Bazar and are conducting joint patrols with other law enforcement agencies, the release added.

The army has already been deployed in 417 police stations across the country, including 29 police stations in the capital, which will expedite the operation to recover the lost arms of the police, it stated.

The release also mentioned that the Bangladesh Army is engaged in the security of various important installations in the country, including Bangabhaban, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Mohakhali Data Center.

"Efforts are underway to create panic among the public by spreading rumours through various social media platforms", the release said, requesting the public not to panic over such rumours and to use their judgment when communicating with army camps.

The Bangladesh Army is, and will always be, by the side of the people and always work for the nation's interest, added the release.