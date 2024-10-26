Bangladesh
Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman meets Chief Adviser Yunus

Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna today.

Waker-uz-Zaman briefed Yunus about his recent visit to the United States and Canada during the meeting.

The army chief returned home yesterday after an 11-day official visit to the US and Canada.

During the visit, the army chief met with UN high officials related to the peacekeeping missions at its headquarters as well as high-ranking military and civil officials of both the countries, including the US army chief.

