Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Aug 13, 2024 01:59 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 02:00 AM

Bangladesh

Army chief visits injured force members at Jashore CMH

BSS, Dhaka
Tue Aug 13, 2024 01:59 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 13, 2024 02:00 AM
Photo: BSS

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz Zaman on Monday visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Jashore to inquire about the officers, JCO and other army personnel who were injured in the recent attack at Gopinathpur in Gopalganj.

Later, he visited the activities of members of Bangladesh Army deployed in its camps in Khulna, said an ISPR press release.

The army chief also exchanged views with army personnel of all ranks and gave necessary instructions.

