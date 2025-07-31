Army chief urges shared leadership to tackle national challenges

He speaks at Capstone Course closing at NDC

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today called for effective leadership and a shared understanding among all stakeholders to address Bangladesh's key challenges related to security, development, and strategic governance.

He made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of the Capstone Course at the National Defence College (NDC) in Dhaka.

Highlighting the role of the NDC, General Waker said the institution was established as a national centre of excellence for issues relating to defence, security, strategy, and development.

He noted that the Capstone Course offers a unique platform for senior professionals to develop a common perspective on national priorities.

"The course is designed to equip participants with the ability to understand national issues, exercise effective leadership, and prioritise national interest," he said.

Praising the growing participation in the course, he said its expansion reflects its growing relevance and the trust placed in it by various organisations.

Addressing the graduating fellows, the army chief said, "Throughout your in-depth analysis of the country's challenges and opportunities, you must have realised that while we've made significant progress over the past five decades, substantial challenges remain. As strategic leaders, you must now confront those challenges and contribute to national advancement."

He urged participants to remain proactive and constructive in their roles, saying, "I have full confidence that you will lead by example when entrusted with responsibility."

Waker also praised the NDC's academic environment, saying it fosters knowledge-sharing and mutual respect among participants from diverse backgrounds.

He extended his gratitude to the NDC command, faculty, staff, and resource persons for organising the course, as well as to the participating organisations for nominating their top representatives.

He congratulated all fellows on the successful completion of the course and acknowledged the presence and support of their sponsors.