Army chief pays homage to Bangabandhu

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed paid rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman yesterday by placing a wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32.

After laying the wreath, the army chief stood in solemn silence there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu and his family members as well as all martyrs of August 15, 1975, said an ISPR press release.

Army high officials, among others, were present.

