Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman today paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman was accompanied by his spouse during the visit, according to an army notification.

The meeting was held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, during which they exchanged Eid greetings and conveyed wishes for well-being.