Army chief meets CA, pledges army’s full cooperation

The Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday assured Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus of the army's full cooperation with the interim government.

The army chief made the assurance when he called on the chief adviser at the state guesthouse Jamuna.

During the meeting, Yunus discussed the army's role in assisting the civil administration. He also thanked the military for its continued contribution to the maintenance of law and order, according to a statement of the Chief Adviser's Press Wing.

Yunus emphasised the need to streamline this role, including a clearly defined command structure and close coordination between all forces in the coming months leading up to the elections.

"I have made a solemn commitment to the nation to deliver an election that would stand out in terms of voter turnout, participation of new and women voters, global confidence in safety and security, and its atmosphere as a celebration of democracy and rule of law," said the chief adviser.

General Waker, in response, urged the chief adviser not to pay attention to rumours. "The entire army is committed to making the government successful in all its initiatives and programmes," he added.

In a separate statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) yesterday said that there was an extensive exchange of views on overall law and order and the role of the army in its improvement.

According to the release, Gen Waker assured the chief adviser that the army would continue to provide full support to improve law and order and ensure public safety.

The army chief also shared his experience and the key outcomes of various discussions held during his official visit to China, the ISPR said.

Gen Waker also paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the Bangabhaban and discussed his recent visit to China as well as law and order.

According to ISPR, General Waker also briefed the president and the chief adviser about ongoing development activities within the army and its plans.