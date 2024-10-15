Army chief leaves for USA, Canada

Bangladesh
Chief of Army Staff General Waqar-uz-Zaman today left Dhaka for the USA and Canada, according to Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

During the official visit, he will participate in meetings with high-ranking military and civilian officials of the United Nations Headquarters, the United States and Canada.

The discussion will focus on issues related to UN peacekeeping mission, increasing capacity of the army, developing bilateral relations and determining the future course of action and outlining matters of mutual cooperation.

After the visit, the army chief will return to Bangladesh on October 25.

