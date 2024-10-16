Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Oct 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 04:20 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Army chief leaves for US, Canada

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Oct 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 04:20 AM

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday departed for an official visit to the United States and Canada, according to Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR). 

During the visit, General Waker-Uz-Zaman will participate in discussions with senior military and civilian officials at the United Nations headquarters, the US, and Canada.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The discussions will focus on issues related to UN peacekeeping missions, enhancing the capabilities of the Bangladesh Army, strengthening bilateral relations, and outlining future strategies for cooperation.

The army chief will return home on October 25.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মার্কিন ব্যবসায়ীদের বাংলাদেশে আরও বিনিয়োগের আহ্বান প্রধান উপদেষ্টার

‘আপনার দায়িত্ব গ্রহণের পর থেকে আমেরিকান কোম্পানিগুলোর বাংলাদেশে আগ্রহ অনেক বেড়েছে।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩ বিসিএসে ২০৬৪ জনের নিয়োগ, ৯৯ জনের ফল স্থগিত

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে