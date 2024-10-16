Army chief leaves for US, Canada

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday departed for an official visit to the United States and Canada, according to Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

During the visit, General Waker-Uz-Zaman will participate in discussions with senior military and civilian officials at the United Nations headquarters, the US, and Canada.

The discussions will focus on issues related to UN peacekeeping missions, enhancing the capabilities of the Bangladesh Army, strengthening bilateral relations, and outlining future strategies for cooperation.

The army chief will return home on October 25.