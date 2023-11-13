Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:29 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:30 PM

Bangladesh

Army chief leaves for Singapore to attend CGF general assembly

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:29 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 01:30 PM
Photo: BSS

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Singapore to join the general assembly of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to be held on November 14-15, said an ISPR release today.

The army chief will attend the general assembly as the president of Bangladesh Olympic Association and will cast vote in the CGF executive committee polls, it said.

National Olympic committee representatives from different countries will participate in the assembly.

The army chief will also participate in the "Workshop and Regional Meeting", and "Presentation and Pre-assembly Discussion".

He will take part in the bilateral meeting and exchange views on sports development with the representatives of the national Olympic committee of different countries.

SM Shafiuddin Ahmed will return home on November 16.

