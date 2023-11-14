Army chief leaves for Singapore

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Singapore to join the general assembly of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to be held on November 14-15, said an ISPR release yesterday.

The army chief will attend the general assembly as the president of Bangladesh Olympic Association, and will also cast vote in the CGF executive committee polls, it said.

National Olympic committee representatives from different countries will participate in the assembly.

The army chief will also participate in the "Workshop and Regional Meeting", and "Presentation and Pre-assembly Discussion".

He will return home on November 16.