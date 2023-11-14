Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 11:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
CGF assembly

Army chief leaves for Singapore

BSS, Dhaka
Tue Nov 14, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 11:56 PM

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for Singapore to join the general assembly of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to be held on November 14-15, said an ISPR release yesterday.

The army chief will attend the general assembly as the president of Bangladesh Olympic Association, and will also cast vote in the CGF executive committee polls, it said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

National Olympic committee representatives from different countries will participate in the assembly.

The army chief will also participate in the "Workshop and Regional Meeting", and "Presentation and Pre-assembly Discussion".

He will return home on November 16.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

১৫৭ প্রকল্পের ভিত্তিপ্রস্তর স্থাপন-উদ্বোধন করবেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী

এসব প্রকল্পের মোট ব্যয় ধরা হয়েছে ৯৭ হাজার ৪৭১ কোটি টাকা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মেট্রোরেলে বিজ্ঞাপনের পোস্টার, প্রয়োজনীয় ব্যবস্থা নিতে তদন্ত কমিটি গঠন

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে