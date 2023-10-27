Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 09:55 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Army chief leaves for Central African Republic

UNB, Dhaka
Fri Oct 27, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 27, 2023 09:55 AM

Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka for the Central African Republic on a four-day state visit yesterday.

During his visit, the army chief will observe the different activities of Bangladeshi peacekeepers there and will hold a views-exchange meeting.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The army chief will also meet the high official concerned of the Central African Republic, the chief of the United Nations Mission, and others, and will discuss bilateral relations between the army personnel of the two countries. He is expected to return home on November 1.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

মাহফুজ আনামের লেখা: ফিলিস্তিনে গণহত্যা ও পশ্চিমাদের নৈতিক অবস্থান

এই সংঘাত একটি রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে একটি সংগঠনের। যখন একটি ‘রাষ্ট্র’ জ্ঞাতসারে নির্বিচার হামলা চালিয়ে গাজায় সাত হাজারের বেশি মানুষকে হত্যা করে, যাদের মধ্যে ৪০ শতাংশই শিশু, তাদের দায়টাই কি বেশি নয়?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

নারায়ণগঞ্জে একাধিক তল্লাশি চৌকিতে সারাদিন যা করল পুলিশ

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে