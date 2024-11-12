Army chief inducted into BMA ‘hall of fame’

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman was inducted into the "hall of fame" as the 7th Army Chief at the Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in Bhatiary of Chattogram yesterday.

He graduated from BMA on December 20, 1985, completing the 13th BMA Long Course and receiving a commission in the Infantry Corps.

He took command of the army on June 23, 2024, as the 18th chief of army staff.

The event was attended by senior army officials, including the GOC of ARTDOC, commandant of EBRC, GOC of the 24th Infantry Division, the adjutant general, commandant of BMA, the military secretary, other high-ranking officials from Army Headquarters and Chattogram Cantonment.