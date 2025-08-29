Bangladesh
Army chief highlighted Rohingya repatriation

Support for the repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals was among the key topics discussed during the Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman's official visit to China.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) disclosed the update in a press release yesterday.

General Waker returned home Wednesday night after holding courtesy meetings with senior Chinese civil and military officials, including General Chen Hui, Political Commissar of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force, to discuss various bilateral issues, ISPR said.

On August 22, the army chief was accorded a guard of honour at the PLA headquarters, followed by a meeting with General Chen Hui.

"Their discussions focused on strategic cooperation between the two countries, enhancing people-to-people contact, support for the repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, and Chinese assistance in advancing Bangladesh's defence industry."

On August 23, General Waker met Chen Defang, President of NORINCO Group, and discussed matters related to the Bangladesh Army, including the upgradation and maintenance of military equipment currently in use.

He also visited the PLA Academy of Armoured Forces in Beijing, where Bangladeshi officers receive technical training, and inspected its training facilities and research laboratories for military equipment production, said ISPR.

The army chief also toured various factories and research centres of NORINCO Group in Beijing and Xiang, as well as China Aerospace Long-March International Co Ltd and Aisheng UAV Factory, where modern arms and ammunition are manufactured, the ISPR release added.

General Waker left for China on August 20 on an official visit.

