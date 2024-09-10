Army chief calls on president

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman at a meeting with President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban yesterday. Photo: BSS

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman yesterday called on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in Dhaka.

During the meeting, the president was briefed by the army chief regarding overall activities of the army, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

Besides, he also highlighted the activities of the army to maintain the law and order as well as peaceful situation across the country.

The president appreciated the role of the army in maintaining the overall law and order situation in the country and providing security to the people.

President Shahabuddin also appreciated the armed forces for their timely measures in providing relief goods to the flood victims and carrying out rescue operation during the floods in the country's north and south-eastern parts.